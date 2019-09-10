Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Position; Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Position in General Mls (GIS) by $7.25 Million as Stock Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 4.23M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,335 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 234,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,895 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

