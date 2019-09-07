Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Its Position; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 489,805 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdg Limited Com stated it has 143,682 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 54.88M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 740,000 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc holds 0.3% or 15,275 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 1.17M shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated invested in 0% or 50 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 74,400 shares in its portfolio. 2.97M are owned by Westfield Cap Mngmt Comm L P. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 7,695 shares stake. Laffer reported 70,071 shares stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 35,305 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 6,395 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

