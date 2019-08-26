Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.51 Million; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Its Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 13.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 164,594 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.13% or 735,369 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 11.97M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,410 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.62 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 90,714 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Prns invested in 3.52% or 3.25 million shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 11,279 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 10.22M shares. Hartline Inv Corp stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated reported 3.45 million shares. Bellecapital International Ltd reported 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews reported 0.12% stake. Family Cap owns 2,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26,247 shares to 11,253 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Put) by 2.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 26,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 791,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 550,498 shares. 6,500 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 3.50 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 168,065 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,914 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 25,644 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,652 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 353,579 shares. 37,881 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 950,932 shares.