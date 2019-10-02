Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Glaxis Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $8.92 Million; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holding Boosted by Girard Partners Ltd

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 77,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 110,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 33.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.37. About 19.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 3,999 shares to 85,089 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,674 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Management Limited holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12.35M shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.56% or 2.12M shares. S&Co has 142,514 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 36,370 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Independent Investors Inc, New York-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Ruggie Group Inc invested in 0.11% or 2,167 shares. 302,912 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Numerixs Techs Inc reported 171,543 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 63,054 shares. Kempner Inc has invested 4.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.