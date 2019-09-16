Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Fulton Bank Has Lowered Stake by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Market Valuation Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased by $334,719 Its Holding

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,319 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.06 million, down from 138,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 621.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 1,877 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 9,653 shares to 640,924 shares, valued at $32.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 9,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,188 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) by 48,170 shares to 495,141 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Fds Iii (JVMIX) by 19,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Instl Index Fd (VINIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 22,675 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.08M shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. 2.84 million are owned by Troy Asset Management Limited. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 1.01M shares stake. Swarthmore Group holds 55,750 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.85% or 257,417 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Lc holds 223,377 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Cincinnati invested in 1.43 million shares or 5.14% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 3.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cna Corp stated it has 166,500 shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com invested in 64,896 shares.

