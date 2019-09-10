Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $424,827 as Market Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Davis R M Increased Stake

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 142,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 11.97M shares. S Muoio Ltd holds 10,643 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 557,207 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 431,562 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 140,258 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Limited Company has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,876 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Lc holds 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 137,921 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Capital Ltd reported 408,000 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & reported 74,488 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,557 shares to 73,211 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 1.24% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 1.21% or 1.62 million shares. Tortoise Mgmt Lc holds 126 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Company Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 50,190 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,635 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.37% or 2,356 shares. First Finance Savings Bank reported 790 shares. Private Mgmt Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Peavine Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 170 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 1,615 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 53,249 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc holds 0.02% or 1,374 shares. Adirondack holds 2.4% or 1,813 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc owns 6,500 shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio.