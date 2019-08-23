Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Founders Capital Management Lifted Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by National Asset Management Inc

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,049 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 58,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.33% stake. Sit Invest Incorporated reported 0.81% stake. Noesis Mangement holds 0.01% or 146,439 shares. Psagot Inv House has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aimz Advsrs Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth invested in 0.22% or 7,238 shares. Panagora Asset owns 2.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 15.98 million shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Lc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 7,328 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut holds 1.92% or 139,739 shares in its portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 27,663 shares to 58,192 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,489 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

