Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Its Stake by $1.60 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Credit Capital Investments Decreased Holding

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 15.51 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 86,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 12.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,759 shares to 202,391 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bankshares has 21,323 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Lau Limited reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp holds 6.08% or 5.08 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 4.60M shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 355,052 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Covington invested in 338,594 shares. White Pine reported 54,864 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 1.01 million shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 4.28 million shares. Weiss Multi invested in 185,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Argyle Cap has 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,360 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 646,707 shares. 3,262 are held by Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,500 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 516,171 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% stake. Gradient Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sei Invests holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 448,119 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Allied Advisory holds 67,401 shares. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 15.66M shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 7,815 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has 32,250 shares. Blackrock holds 73.37 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 2,300 shares stake. Westpac Corporation invested in 537,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Ltd reported 24,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 88,000 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Stock is Positioned With Two Ways to Play Shares Long – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.