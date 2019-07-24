Microsoft (MSFT) Holder First Interstate Bank Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 119,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.78. About 11.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 123,210 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,215 shares to 4,769 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 3,856 shares. Milestone Grp Inc Inc holds 12,471 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 154,979 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63M shares. Blue Financial Cap Inc stated it has 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 64,106 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Liability owns 258,031 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Inv Mgmt LP has 3,730 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management invested in 22,372 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 14,846 shares stake. Eaton Vance reported 10.53M shares. 31,913 are held by Modera Wealth Management Lc. Cortland Associates Inc Mo reported 6,555 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 3.62% or 346,565 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.