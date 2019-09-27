Microsoft (MSFT) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Toyota Motor (TM) Valuation Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 139,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 179,972 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/03/2018 – TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL SA SCT.LS – FY SALES 365.8 MLN EUROS VS 316.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Toyota Tsusho Sees FY Net Y140.00B; 08/03/2018 – Toyota, Mazda: Plant to Be Built in Huntsville, Alabama; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-TOYOTA TO ENTER CHINESE EV MARKET WITH CAR BUILT AROUND TECHNOLOGY FROM GAC MOTOR OF CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18,; 11/05/2018 – Maclean’s Magazine: Toyota–like so many other corporate giants in politically sensitive industries–has learned over the; 15/03/2018 – Uber In Talks With Toyota On Self-driving Tech Deal: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 25/03/2018 – Autocar: British-built Toyota Avensis culled due to slowing sales; 26/04/2018 – Jeff Amy: BREAKING: Toyota Motor Corp. is investing $170 million and adding 400 jobs at its Mississippi assembly plant. The

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares to 372,962 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.90B for 10.02 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

