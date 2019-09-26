Microsoft (MSFT) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Raised Stake; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Its Stake in Bhp Group Adr (BHP) by $604,940

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Bhp Group Adr (BHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 10,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 109,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 119,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Bhp Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 356,327 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 16,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 159,142 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.32 million, up from 143,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,083 shares to 1,722 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,557 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Advsr reported 9,244 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated reported 2.49% stake. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 917,996 shares for 16.81% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa holds 279,873 shares. Montecito State Bank has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 8.57M shares or 2.62% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,755 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.36% or 54,513 shares. Ithaka Gp Lc reported 323,422 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 4.81M shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 18,631 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% or 70,983 shares.

