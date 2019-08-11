Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Grimes & Company Cut Its Stake

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year's $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 8,071 shares to 172,720 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,137 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).