Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Position by $13.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

