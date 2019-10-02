Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $7.98 Million; Manikay Partners Increases Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 4.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 17,261 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares to 34,068 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).