Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $652,509 as Stock Price Rose; Dean Capital Management Has Lowered Astec Industries (ASTE) Stake by $593,221; Stock Price Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 16,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 21,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 37,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.86 million market cap company. It closed at $31.24 lastly. It is down 30.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05M, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 10.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares to 25,345 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 81.37M shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Management holds 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,370 shares. Argyle Management stated it has 81,798 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. 32,074 are owned by Beacon. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.96 million shares. Stack Financial Management Inc accumulated 519,314 shares or 7.34% of the stock. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,260 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 4,022 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 3,770 shares. 9,676 were reported by Planning Alternatives Limited Adv. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 61,025 shares. Schmidt P J Investment has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,864 shares. Covington Cap has 343,745 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.98 million for 25.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 146,050 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 72,949 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 12,044 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 20,744 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,449 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). 59,200 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.01% or 20,971 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 23,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 500 were reported by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 69,620 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). American Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).