Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $438,900 as Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Value Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 262,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.19 million, down from 266,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,522 shares to 26,407 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co holds 29,181 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 156,943 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 1.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Greenwich Wealth Limited Company holds 0.04% or 1,289 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 54,745 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3.19M shares. Old Dominion reported 0.14% stake. Ipswich Invest Management Inc has 1.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.08 million shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% or 12,696 shares. Zacks Inv reported 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ci Invs reported 713,398 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru Communication has 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares to 252,261 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.