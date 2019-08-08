Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Holding by $64.65 Million; Renaissance Technologies Lowered Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) Position by $1.56 Million as Shares Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87 million, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 8.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 59,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.15% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 71,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 65,560 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,161 are owned by Mcf Llc. Filament Ltd invested in 1.6% or 40,737 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,849 shares. Choate Invest Advsr has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Lc has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 145,824 shares or 5.06% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 335,433 shares stake. Tiger Global Management Ltd Llc reported 13.29M shares. Schroder Mgmt owns 6.75M shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Missouri-based Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc accumulated 2,470 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 84,390 shares. 3.14M were accumulated by Glenmede Com Na. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 10,056 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

