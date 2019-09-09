Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Walmart (WMT) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Its Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 118,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 122,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 3.11 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 04/04/2018 – WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 18.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 384,214 shares. 3,344 were reported by Allen Holding Ny. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Capital Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8,470 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Holding. Rwwm Inc has 8.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,956 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,503 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 356,733 shares. Marietta Investment holds 89,496 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company has invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altimeter Mngmt LP reported 500,000 shares. Synovus invested in 1.07% or 558,801 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.6% or 55,501 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.27M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd invested in 37,320 shares or 3.17% of the stock.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,371 shares. Main Street Ltd Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 162,065 are held by Farmers Merchants Incorporated. Wafra holds 9,040 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,972 shares. Mngmt New York invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trustco Bancshares Corporation N Y holds 1.19% or 10,881 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 3,045 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,216 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 188,284 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 32,691 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,755 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc owns 9,110 shares. Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 655 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).