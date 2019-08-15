Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Diligent Investors Has Boosted Position by $415,233 as Stock Value Rose; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $668,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 868,831 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 50,200 shares. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Trexquant LP stated it has 18,284 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 12,438 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,438 shares. Systematic Financial LP has 53,775 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd holds 80,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 38,157 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lazard Asset has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 18,897 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 94,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 42,800 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.