Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Delta Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Share Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 17,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.48M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 241,262 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91 million, down from 546,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 2.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27,894 shares to 455,173 shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 848,111 shares, and cut its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.33% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 26,600 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0.09% or 104,566 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 407,613 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 10,082 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Colony Group Lc invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Natixis Lp accumulated 438,112 shares. Glovista Investments Limited Co stated it has 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Research Glob Investors invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 973,831 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,910 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23.99M shares. Albion Group Ut invested in 10,299 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Mngmt owns 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,448 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap LP holds 0.51% or 87,220 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 492,500 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt owns 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,517 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communications has 272,107 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 157,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Llc reported 795 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 2.08% or 29,581 shares. Stephens Ar owns 400,629 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel Inc holds 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,393 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 45,513 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management has 336,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,755 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).