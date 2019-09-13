Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $441,000

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 546,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Weitz Management has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Bancshares Na has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,692 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 152,678 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 1.01M shares. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability holds 42,610 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Ltd Partnership reported 2.57 million shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.5% or 42,505 shares. Dsm Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 346,613 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,281 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv owns 64,430 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory owns 29,891 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

