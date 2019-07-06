Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lowered Stake; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Position by $18.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36M, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 136,651 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 125,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.29 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

