Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.40 Million; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shares Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,721 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 55,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $238.37. About 432,677 shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 642,475 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,758 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,759 shares. Becker Mgmt invested in 665,010 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Farmers Retail Bank invested in 2.88% or 44,916 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 86,956 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Llc accumulated 25,955 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Clough Cap Prtnrs LP holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 287,000 shares. Butensky Cohen Security holds 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,331 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28.99 million shares. Drexel Morgan Co accumulated 26,366 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 476,910 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 0.11% or 3,665 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares to 127,345 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.42M for 14.43 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.