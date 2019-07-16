Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cypress Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.40 Million; John Deere (DE) Holder Markel Has Cut Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 1.22 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust reported 1,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.39% or 9,663 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The California-based Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Choate Investment reported 0.05% stake. Atria Invs Lc has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Argent Tru invested in 2,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Garrison Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18,620 shares. Punch & Inv Inc stated it has 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roberts Glore Incorporated Il has 0.22% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,155 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 16,837 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,492 shares to 93,237 shares, valued at $166.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.68 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B has 37,680 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,357 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 180,481 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Ionic Cap Lc stated it has 3,540 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited owns 100,478 shares or 5.76% of their US portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 120,689 shares. Drw Secs Ltd reported 1,751 shares. Moreover, New England Investment And Retirement Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,750 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.46% stake. First Amer Retail Bank has 225,445 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Llc has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Assocs accumulated 2.29% or 124,524 shares. 143,848 were reported by Tiger Eye Lc. 53,000 were accumulated by Mu Investments. Ashmore Wealth Lc stated it has 2.88 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.