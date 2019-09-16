Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in Teleflex (TFX) by $370,720

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 10,125 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, down from 11,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $329.45. About 140,540 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 82,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 259,341 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 176,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 9.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Limited reported 206,428 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Ltd Llc accumulated 1,636 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.56% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 130,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 398,764 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 12,319 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 40,987 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0% or 11 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.62M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1,252 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61 million for 29.84 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13,162 shares to 51,345 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 51,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,865 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd invested in 596,173 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Ally Fincl Inc invested in 0.92% or 40,000 shares. 7.56M are owned by Chevy Chase Hldgs. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 2,550 shares. Heritage Management has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls And Snyder accumulated 352,833 shares. Moreover, Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Advsrs owns 52,891 shares or 5.35% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Natl Bank has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northern Tru reported 3.07% stake. Stralem & reported 48,577 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First In reported 2.4% stake.

