Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.85 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 24.35M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 11.91 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 2.06 million shares stake. 117,825 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 102,810 shares. Tcw Gru holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.29M shares. Fil Limited owns 5.92 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 55,389 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc accumulated 109,915 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 11.03 million shares. Pacific has 90,111 shares. 322,644 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Mai Mgmt invested in 184,784 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Argi Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tci Wealth owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,967 shares. 799,481 were accumulated by Victory.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 23,521 shares to 13,311 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,555 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital Advisors holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,789 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 488,390 shares. 27,080 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs. Eagle Advsrs owns 168,362 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Company reported 714,215 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Equity, California-based fund reported 6.31 million shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 5.46% stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.74 million shares. 156,130 were reported by Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 193,673 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 5.71% or 431,562 shares. 147,792 were reported by Bank & Trust Of The West. Ls Investment Ltd Liability owns 169,404 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.