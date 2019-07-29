Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Market Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Raised Holding

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 62,683 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – INTIMATION; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – LAWSUIT FILED IN RESPONSE TO NOTICE LETTERS RECEIVED FOR TOPICAL SPRAY SERNIVO PRODUCT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 8.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

