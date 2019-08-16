Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Position in Columbia Banking System (COLB) Has Lifted by $737,600

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 654,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, up from 631,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 138,402 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46,255 shares to 455,094 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Lawson David C bought $5,633 worth of stock or 173 shares. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433 worth of stock or 259 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Aristotle Boston Ltd holds 0.37% or 219,090 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 186,012 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 20,639 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 98,928 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 279,950 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Riverhead Capital Management stated it has 11,987 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 47,666 shares. Washington Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 198,389 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 54,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.88% or 27,236 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 3,738 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 379,978 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Motley Inc has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank has 139,521 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. 9,762 were reported by Bellecapital. Columbus Hill Capital LP holds 253,403 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc stated it has 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ion Asset Mngmt reported 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Cap Limited Company holds 359,583 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Company holds 98,228 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement has 1.43M shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 131,771 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares to 254,770 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).