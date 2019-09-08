Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Lowered Stake; Saba Capital Management LP Position in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Has Boosted by $18.08 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11.44M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69 million, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.08M market cap company. It closed at $4.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 42,375 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Channing Capital Limited Liability stated it has 59,456 shares. Schaller Gru owns 3,850 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 94,563 are owned by Johnson Fincl Group. Td Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,414 shares. Rothschild And Communication Asset Management Us stated it has 1.23M shares. North Star Asset Inc invested in 146,750 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Fin Consulate invested in 14,516 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Phocas Corporation holds 0.06% or 4,820 shares in its portfolio. Community Trust & Invest owns 4.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,931 shares. Iron reported 8,515 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% or 4.51M shares in its portfolio.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares to 254,770 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management Limited Liability stated it has 74,576 shares. Cap Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Limited Partnership has invested 3.9% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Whittier invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has 1.1% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio. Beach Point Capital Mngmt Lp reported 726,500 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 673,868 shares. Moreover, Q Global Advsr Lc has 0.51% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Park Avenue reported 49,504 shares stake. City Of London Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). United Capital Fincl Advisers holds 0% or 19,913 shares in its portfolio. 604,560 are held by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Co.