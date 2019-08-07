Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Lowered Its Stake; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Position by $8.45 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 34,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 235,445 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01 million, down from 270,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 1.98 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares to 14,150 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 741,470 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $91.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 164,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 807,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

