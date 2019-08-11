Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Cut Position; Harvest Management Has Cut Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000 as Market Value Were Volatile

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares to 356,900 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has 548,695 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability holds 7,988 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,480 shares. Kistler has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Partners accumulated 143,132 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 37,287 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ally Fincl Incorporated has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.08% or 13.47 million shares in its portfolio. 100,478 were reported by Cheviot Value Management Lc. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,271 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. 51,867 are held by Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv. Cap Investment Svcs Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 199,365 shares. Interactive Fincl invested in 600 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company has 0.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Putnam Investments Limited Company stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Css Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,130 shares. Amer Century invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 31,092 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 44,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.31% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.15% stake. 668 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca).