Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Decreased Position; Cypress Funds Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 16,679 shares or 6.29% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management owns 260,183 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 43,590 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 4,004 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company owns 1.50M shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.01% or 17,796 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,352 shares. Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 157,227 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,010 shares. Finance Advisory Group has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsec Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,832 shares. Provise Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Co invested in 2.19% or 46,995 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 743,649 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. 76,163 are held by Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc. 118,563 are held by Monetary Mgmt Grp. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,104 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Company has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,430 shares. 4.28M were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor. Meyer Handelman has 628,998 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 205,361 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 5.32% stake. New York-based Sanders Capital Ltd has invested 6.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 1.39 million shares. Colony Ltd Company invested in 2.24% or 452,324 shares.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares to 398,730 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).