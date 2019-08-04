Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Decreased Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Edmp Lifted Its Ibm (IBM) Position

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,197 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares to 14,150 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 11.97 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Muhlenkamp owns 7.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,476 shares. Northeast Inv Management owns 252,170 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,854 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp holds 4.78% or 462,115 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Liability reported 7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B And holds 949,518 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Commerce accumulated 157,646 shares. 10.91 million were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 164,173 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Co holds 7,673 shares. Centurylink Mngmt stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland Cap accumulated 4.34% or 296,844 shares.

