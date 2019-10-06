Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $324,520 as Market Valuation Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Lhc Group (LHCG) Position by $33.82 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 284,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 558,050 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.73 million, down from 842,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 179,262 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.53M for 25.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) by 32,000 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 251,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Payments Inc Class A.