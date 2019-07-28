Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Holding; Forward Management Lowered Its Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Stake by $3.80 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 7,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 594,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.12M, down from 602,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 3,080 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability accumulated 338,558 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Diligent Ltd Liability reported 65,907 shares. Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,294 shares. Dorsey Wright & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,788 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 121,361 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 258,031 shares. Wealth Architects Lc accumulated 0.49% or 13,408 shares. 999,374 are owned by Fir Tree Mngmt Lp. Bartlett Ltd Llc accumulated 797,757 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advsr Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10.22 million shares stake. Sands Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,704 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,008 shares to 75,240 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 60,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).