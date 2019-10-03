Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Covenant Multifamily Offices Boosted Holding by $1.24 Million; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Returns Management Decreased Stake by $2.64 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 175,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 295,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 575,531 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 892.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 13.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 3.10 million shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cape Ann Bankshares has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,589 shares. Prudential has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Polaris Cap Ltd Liability Co has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 495,052 shares. Omers Administration owns 1.11 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack & Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 2.78% or 510,821 shares in its portfolio. Corda Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,241 shares. Capital City Tru Fl invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Money Management Ltd Co reported 67,223 shares. Farmers Financial Bank has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Middleton Company Inc Ma reported 52,039 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 297,461 shares. Moreover, Junto Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $17,728 activity.

