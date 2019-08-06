Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Holding by $920,470

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 9,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 735,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.73M, down from 745,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 5,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 39,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Conference Call Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 4; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 28,988 shares to 147,307 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 64,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).