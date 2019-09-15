Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Holding by $356,706; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,751 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58 million, down from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 100.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 46,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 92,097 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 46,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 303,136 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,435 shares to 117,626 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,732 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. 165 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

