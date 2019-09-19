Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Commerce Bank Has Boosted Position by $2.64 Million; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Value Declined While Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Stake

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 93.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 164,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 10,886 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.22M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 19,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234.27M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 142,115 shares to 172,559 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47 million for 6.39 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.59M were reported by State Street. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 5,917 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,328 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 560,772 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 85,032 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 29,393 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cibc Ww holds 46,774 shares. Korea Inv Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 520,813 shares. Barbara Oil reported 10,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 7,519 shares. 95,613 are held by Smith Graham & Invest Limited Partnership. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 57,110 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 16,713 shares.

