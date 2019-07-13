Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Value Rose, Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 17,451 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89M, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 100,288 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset Management invested in 4.46% or 141,587 shares. S Muoio And Lc invested in 1.15% or 10,643 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 6.33 million shares or 12.09% of its portfolio. Dudley & Shanley holds 82,194 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Amer Trust Inv Limited Liability holds 2.21% or 24,339 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 14,231 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,811 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Com owns 67,872 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 392,784 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 2.57 million were accumulated by Meritage Gru L P. 2.58M were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 56,750 were reported by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. 71,341 are held by Naples Glob Advisors Ltd.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Essex Co Lc holds 22,591 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp stated it has 371,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 6,466 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 11,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust LP has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 51 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 122,650 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,141 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Gp Inc invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 9,751 shares. State Street stated it has 112,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Company reported 50,421 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. The insider KRIPITZ JEFFREY H sold $58,800.