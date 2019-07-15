Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.27 Million as Stock Rose; As Catalent (CTLT) Stock Value Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 19,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 803,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.81 million, down from 823,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.62. About 4.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 101,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, up from 347,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 71,912 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,364 shares to 92,037 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,344 were reported by Allen New York. Investment Svcs Of America, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 199,365 shares. Reik Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 14,536 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,030 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Amer Century has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Capital Management holds 8.29% or 803,898 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 1.47% or 27,801 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 272,027 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 99,500 shares. 43,871 were reported by Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 36,228 shares. S R Schill Assocs has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York stated it has 676,437 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 19,742 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 5,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 371 shares. 1.59M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Axa, France-based fund reported 276,575 shares. 39,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Bernzott Capital Advsr reported 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.91M shares. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.05% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Natixis invested in 29,751 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 550 shares. 49,760 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,257 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).