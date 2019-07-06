Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Citizens & Northern Raised Its Position by $777,465 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 37,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpinvest Prns Bv reported 7,573 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,370 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 1.15M shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Ca reported 112,092 shares or 5.55% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 153,986 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 1.96 million shares. Hs Management Limited reported 737,526 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.66% or 272,900 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sonata Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 22,313 shares. Bainco Intl owns 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 199,855 shares. Eastern Savings Bank reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 1.64% or 32.90 million shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 346,565 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,179 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 2.9% stake. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company reported 11.88 million shares stake. Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 18,399 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 112,112 shares. Wendell David Associates, New Hampshire-based fund reported 103,011 shares. Amica Mutual Company stated it has 131,549 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Capital Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,010 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 286,896 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 3.35% or 8.60M shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mgmt has 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carderock Capital Management owns 46,411 shares. Rockshelter Lc reported 44,915 shares stake. Telemus Cap owns 125,498 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio.

