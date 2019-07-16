Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Its Position; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Declined, Tnb Financial Has Lifted Stake

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 27,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, up from 146,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.38M shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.15 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 28,498 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Inc. Huber Cap Lc holds 267,600 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.11% or 49,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.30M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,424 are held by Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 22,150 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,025 shares. Fil holds 0% or 4 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1,048 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.43% or 682,752 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 176,961 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & has 0.11% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.05% or 67,900 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,769 shares. 38,864 are owned by Roanoke Asset Mgmt. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc reported 932,615 shares. Stralem & owns 59,147 shares. Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware reported 115,805 shares. Mirador Prtn LP owns 13,822 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 278,770 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Oak Ltd Oh owns 310,485 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Princeton Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Lp holds 462,115 shares or 4.78% of its portfolio. 38,107 were reported by Metropolitan Life. Natixis LP holds 1.93 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 30,395 shares to 102,991 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.