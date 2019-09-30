Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $662,074 as Stock Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Kylin Management Decreased by $54.00 Million Its Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7.56M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 1.33 million shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.