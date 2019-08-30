Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose While Smart Portfolios Has Lifted by $391,017 Its Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 12.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 2.47M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares to 258,445 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

