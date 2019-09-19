Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $801,430

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 21,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.20 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 29.47M shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 95,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 72,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 488,179 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 39,698 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com holds 300,882 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 123,896 shares. Brave Asset invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Round Table Services owns 9,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fincl Advantage reported 2.25% stake. Comerica Bancorp holds 20,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 309 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 6,950 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,495 shares to 5,362 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,060 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 351,326 shares to 5.48M shares, valued at $276.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 347,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Corporation Oh reported 564,294 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,228 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 2.94% or 77,239 shares. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 11.48 million shares or 5.85% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wade G W Incorporated reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent Management has 2,467 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 329,515 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru holds 5.81% or 71,200 shares. Mathes Com Inc owns 36,998 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 1.09 million shares stake. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. Martin Inc Tn owns 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,384 shares.