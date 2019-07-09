Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $823,680; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Position by $2.48 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,587 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38 million, up from 233,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 45,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 277,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 162,981 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 2.48 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 3.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 460,902 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% or 11.96 million shares. Cambridge Trust holds 483,598 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 20,325 shares. Madrona Ltd Company holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,589 shares. Villere St Denis J Llc reported 67,600 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 160,197 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5.36% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management stated it has 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.13% or 735,369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 82,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 64,137 shares. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 532,310 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Limited Com stated it has 701,570 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ranger Invest Management LP accumulated 238,125 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 16,048 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 517,989 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 6,177 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1.49M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated has 49,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Piedmont Investment holds 0.02% or 10,502 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0.01% or 100,102 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 46,288 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 48,541 shares to 310,209 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 124,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,055 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).