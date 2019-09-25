Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Caprock Group Decreased Its Stake by $729,239 as Stock Value Rose; Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 118,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88 million, down from 124,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 4.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 1,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 13,237 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $219.21. About 62,486 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swarthmore Group has 1.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Trust reported 221 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.02 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel, Arizona-based fund reported 127,556 shares. Harvest Management Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna Cap Corporation owns 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,143 shares. Newbrook Advisors Lp holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 328,544 shares. Punch & Assocs Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc accumulated 495,354 shares or 7.79% of the stock. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,980 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc reported 57,652 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First American Bancorp owns 225,576 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.45% or 24,937 shares in its portfolio.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 140,445 shares to 151,251 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech And Management holds 0.07% or 1,050 shares. Pnc Financial Gp reported 613,674 shares stake. Washington Tru Company stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 83,999 shares stake. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 104,632 shares. Brighton Jones reported 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Zeke Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.09% or 4,160 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 1,332 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 21,258 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Adage Partners Grp has 151,781 shares. 6,532 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Wesbanco Bank owns 9,706 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 296,369 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,153 shares to 5,708 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,355 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).