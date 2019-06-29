Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Boosted Stake by $9.48 Million as Share Price Rose; As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Rose, Karpus Management Has Lowered Position by $2.67 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 52,540 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 81,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,568 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.38M, up from 889,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp Fd (FAM) by 43,493 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Merger Acq Corp by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd reported 235,622 shares stake. 86,009 are owned by Scholtz Limited Liability Corp. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.18% or 207,888 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment holds 2.86% or 126,936 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.08 million shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 4,022 shares. Ally Financial Inc owns 160,000 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,998 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,192 shares. Middleton & Ma has 53,459 shares. 19.44 million are owned by Fisher Asset Management. Robecosam Ag holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,424 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 5.13% or 789,900 shares. Gruss has 70,500 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.