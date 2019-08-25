Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Capital City Trust Company Lowered Position by $497,601 as Stock Value Rose; Salem Capital Management Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC)

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,018 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Com invested in 0% or 14,952 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 5.32% or 11.39M shares. Edgemoor Inv has 6.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 398,898 shares. Texas-based Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Fincl Bank stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Arkansas-based Longer Investments has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability holds 71,341 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.71% or 10,499 shares in its portfolio. 493,309 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 15,412 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Llc owns 88,160 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Com owns 13.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,309 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 2.48 million shares or 1.54% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Position Smartly in ACB Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure’s Java Team – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.